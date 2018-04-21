British actor Daniel Craig's Aston Martin fetches S$617,000 in New York

Actor Daniel Craig's limited edition centennial 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish, numbered 007, is seen in an undated photo released by Christie's auction house, on Feb 15, 2018.
Actor Daniel Craig's limited edition centennial 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish, numbered 007, is seen in an undated photo released by Christie's auction house, on Feb 15, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW YORK (AFP) - James Bond actor Daniel Craig's Aston Martin, numbered with the character's signature 007, sold at auction Friday (April 20) for US$468,500 (S$617,000).

Christie's, which announced results of the bidding, had estimated the limited-edition midnight blue 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish would fetch US$400,000-US$600,000.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit The Opportunity Network, a charity helping under-served youths develop their careers. Both Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, sit on the charity's board.

Craig made a surprise appearance during the auction, joining the Christie's team to encourage a client to bid higher.

The car, which has a top speed of 295 kilometres per hour, is part of a series of just 100 which Aston Martin created in 2014 to celebrate the firm's 100th anniversary.

It is made of a lightweight bonded aluminum structure and motorsport-inspired carbon-fiber exterior. The handcrafted interior includes luxury leathers, carbon fiber and aluminum.

