A techie's simple ride

Ms Olivia Seow Wen, 26, has made her mark as an inventor and entrepreneur, despite having obtained an engineering degree from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) just three years ago.

Her company Ring Theory specialises in wearable technologies for micro-payments, identification, security and access control. One of its products is the Sesame Ring, a 3D-printed ring with stored value that is worn on the finger and can be used for public transport. The city of Boston in the United States uses it in its transit system.

Despite her affinity for sophisticated technology, Ms Seow prefers a simple ride when it comes to cars. She drives a Suzuki SX4, a compact sedan.

"I am certainly not what you would call a car buff," she says. "I enjoy driving and find it a very relaxing activity, but I try to avoid getting into heavy traffic."

The original Suzuki SX4 was launched in 2006 as a slightly larger passenger car than the subcompact Suzuki Swift. More of a crossover than a hatchback, it was well received because of its unique styling and somewhat sporty appearance. It was, after all, designed by famous Italian automobile design house Italdesign Giugiaro.

The success of the SX4 prompted Suzuki to produce a saloon version, which incorporated a cleanly integrated boot - the car Ms Seow drives.

The technopreneur's regular mode of transport, however, is the bus or train. Public transport, after all, is what her Sesame Ring is used for.

Right now, she is working on a number of projects. "My ambition is to create meaningful products and services which have a positive impact on the world," she says, declining to reveal more.

As for her next set of wheels, she has "no plans to get a fancy new car, although if I decide to, it will be one of the Tesla models".

As expected of a Suzuki, her SX4 has been reliable, which is another reason she sees no need for a change.

"In any case, while I consider myself a decent driver, I do not yearn for high performance or luxury. In my view, a car needs to fit its purpose and this Suzuki does it perfectly for me," she notes.

The nearly five-year-old car has clocked 80,000km, but Ms Seow says "it still feels smooth and comfortable".

And hinting at what she will be working on next, she adds: "If some of the projects I am working on come to fruition, the SX4 might even double up as a test bed."

Indeed, it would be a breakthrough to have Singapore-made devices as original components in vehicles.

• The writer contributes to Torque, a motoring monthly published by SPH Magazines.

What's in the boot?



PHOTO: OLIVIA SEOW



• Nothing