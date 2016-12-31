A prettier Porsche Panamera

The new year is as good a time as any to start looking for a new car.

And Torque is the best go-to reference for car shoppers.

January's issue throws the spotlight on the new Porsche Panamera.

The second generation of Porsche's four-door sedan has a few things going for it, including a prettier profile.

There are other sedans between the pages, such as a comparison between the Kia Cerato Forte and Hyundai Elantra.

Wondering how the new Mercedes-Benz E-class sedan stacks up against its accomplished predecessor? Torque puts two E200s to the test.

If you are looking at something more utilitarian, check out the month's group test, which pits three budget multi-purpose vehicles - the Toyota Sienta, Honda Mobilio and Kia Carens - against each other.

Finally, find out which cars are honoured in the annual ST-Torque Awards.

Torque, out at newsstands now.