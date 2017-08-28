5 things every car buyer should consider

Everyone has different expectations when it comes to owning a car. A big family might prioritise space and the number of seats, while a younger driver might want a car that suits his or her personality more than anything else.

However, there are a few important things to look out for when purchasing a vehicle, no matter what sort of car you have in mind.

1. CHECK SAFETY SCORES AND THE NUMBER OF AIRBAGS

Safety sometimes gets left by the wayside when it comes to buying a car. No matter what the circumstances, it’s still one of the most important things to consider during the decision-making process.

The good news about judging safety is that it’s easy — the global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) means that safety tests and scores are easily available with some research on the web. Look for a car that has the maximum star-rating, which indicates that it has surpassed standards in the various tests.

Another factor to note is the number of airbags a car has. The more there is, the greater the safety for passengers.

2. SIMULATE YOUR DAILY ROUTINE ON A TEST DRIVE

The expectations of how practical a car is can vary drastically between segments, but here’s a quick tip — when you’re test-driving a car, bring along things that might help replicate your daily routine.

For example, if your usage involves numerous short trips, then try getting in and out of the car to see how easy is it. That might sound strange, but keep in mind that a low-slung sports car is much less easy to enter or exit than a tall multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). If you have kids, bring along a child seat and do a test installation; or if you’re a keen cyclist, see how easy it is to mount a carrier or stow a bike in the boot.

3. ENSURE IT CAN STAND THE TEST OF TIME

All drivers want problem-free, reliable performance from their cars. While it’s impossible to find a foolproof way to guarantee this, there are a number of things a buyer, or owner, can do to ensure a lifetime of easy commuting.

The first is to find a reputable dealership and to get the longest warranty possible. Currently, buyers of mainstream brands typically receive up to five-year warranties based on industry standards, while some brands also offer longer warranties on major components, such as engines or hybrid batteries. Purchasing extended warranties and service plans is often a good idea as well.

Giving your car the best fuel also helps. The latest formulation of Esso’s Synergy petrol, Esso Synergy Supreme+, contains a new friction modifier additive, which helps reduce engine wear. It also has a corrosion inhibitor, as well as an advanced cleaning formulation, all of which helps provide added protection to a car’s engine.

4. COMPARE GREEN SCORES

If you’re a driver who prioritises a car that can travel the most miles out of a single tank of fuel, then you can choose your preferred vehicle by simply comparing the stated fuel-efficiency figures provided by the manufacturer.

While it’s usually not an accurate reflection of real-life fuel economy figures due to differences in conditions, driver styles, traffic conditions and other factors, they still provide a useful comparison between different types of cars.

But efficiency-minded drivers can eke out even better mileage if they use a suitable fuel as well. Esso Synergy Supreme+ contains 20 percent more additives than the regular, unadditised petrol, as well as a friction modifier, which helps improve fuel economy and also helps engines run more smoothly.

5. CHOOSE A SUITABLE FUEL FOR OPTIMAL PERFORMANCE

When choosing a car, enthusiastic drivers might rank a car’s performance high on their criteria list. While big horsepower figures are usually the ones that grab attention, it’s important that you test drive the prospective vehicle to decide which you’re most comfortable with. For most people, a car with good performance figures and fuel efficiency is a dealmaker.

However, a car can only perform at its best when it’s being fed with a suitable type of fuel. Certain engines, including those designed with high horsepower, may not function at its optimum if they are not supplemented with fuel that carries the right RON (Research Octane Number) rating. A high-performance and top grade fuel like Esso Synergy Supreme+ is a great choice in this case. The good news? Esso Synergy Supreme+ is suitable for most cars.

This article is brought to you by Esso Singapore.