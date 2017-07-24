4 ways you could be destroying your car’s engine — without even knowing it

How does one reduce the chances of internal engine corrosion for your car? In fact, many factors have direct impact on your car’s overall health, which means you could be destroying it without knowing it.

The good news is, taking good care of your car’s engine is easy, if you know what to do and what to avoid. Here are four ways you could be causing unnecessary harm:

1. Ignoring that service due date

Servicing your car might seem like an expensive and time-consuming hassle, but it isn’t really optional and should really be done on time. It gives mechanics the chance to replace worn out items, top up vital fluids, look for engine damage and change out parts according to the manufacturer’s schedule.

And servicing just helps your car to run better. A clogged air intake filter, for example, worsens fuel consumption and reduces engine power, so changing it is worth doing.

An engine doesn’t even have to be running poorly to need attention. For instance, one particular part called the camshaft timing belt has to be changed according to schedule (that is, when the engine reaches a certain mileage) even though it still performs its job well. If it snaps, it can result in major engine damage — that may require you to get a whole new engine.

Servicing may cost a few hundred dollars a year, but replacing an engine can easily snowball into a five-figure sum.

2. Using counterfeit or third-party parts

Some drivers look for parts from third-party suppliers instead of the manufacturer, and others may unknowingly purchase counterfeit parts that appear to be genuine.

Either way, they could expose their cars’ engines to unnecessary risk. Low-quality counterfeit parts sometimes fail to function properly. A bogus oil filter, for example, might not trap metal particles. These particles would then be circulated throughout the engine, and cause accelerated wear and tear.

To be safe, be wary of too-good-to-be-true deals, or better yet, obtain your parts from your car’s authorised distributor. Even if you’re unlucky enough to end up with a faulty component, parts from authorised channels come with warranties.

3. Giving your car the cold treatment

The majority of engine wear actually takes place during the first few moments of your car’s day, just after a cold start. That’s because the engine lubricant drains down to the bottom of the sump overnight, and takes a moment to be pumped around the engine’s internals after start-up.

It isn’t necessary to let your car’s engine warm up by idling in the carpark, but it’s best to drive gently for the first couple of minutes after a cold start. Let your engine reach its operating temperature before you rev it hard. That could mean setting your daily alarm three minutes earlier, but your engine will thank you for it.

4. Using low-quality lubricant

Oil is often called the lifeblood of an engine for good reason, or reasons — it is the only thing that keeps friction from damaging the moving parts, helps to cool engine hotspots, removes dirt and sludge, and helps prevent rust from forming.

Using the best lubricant for your car matters, or at the very least, getting one that has the right viscosity (or fluid thickness) rating for your engine, and meets the latest standards set by the American Petroleum Institute. If in doubt, consult your car’s manufacturer or authorised distributor on which lubricant to use.

As you use the above tips to care for your car engine, it is important to note that fuel plays a crucial role in protecting your car’s engine. Feeding your car with a suitable fuel is the same as feeding your body with the right nutrients.



PHOTO: EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC



Esso’s new formula Esso Synergy Supreme+, for instance, has a good mix of additives which cleans intake valves and fuel injectors to maximise engine efficiency. It is designed with a new friction modifier to help protect your engine by reducing friction.

Esso Synergy fuels also have corrosion inhibitors to actively prevent rust from taking hold inside the engine. In its current formulation, the top-grade Esso Synergy Supreme+ contains twice the amount of detergent additives found in Esso Synergy Regular.

This article is brought to you by Esso Singapore.