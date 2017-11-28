Meghan Markle's engagement ring - with stones from Princess Diana

Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday (Nov 27), with their wedding due to take place in the spring of 2018.

Prince Harry, 33, currently fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Ms Markle, 36, became engaged earlier this month, the statement issued by Clarence House said.

In the grounds of Kensington Palace in central London - where the couple will live in a cottage- Ms Markle showed off a dazzling three-stone ring, including two diamonds taken from the personal collection of his late mother Princess Diana.

Designed by Prince Harry himself, the ring's centre is a diamond from Botswana, which his office said was a place special to the couple.

The Sun reported that Cleave and Company, Court Jewellers and Medallists to Her Majesty The Queen all helped with the creation of the dazzling jewellery piece.

The ring alone showed that Prince Harry has taken a leaf out of the book of his brother, Prince William.

When William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010, he also gave her a piece of jewellery with strong family ties: His mother, Princess Diana's 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds.

William said that giving Kate the ring was his way of making sure his mother's memory had a place in the festivities of his engagement.