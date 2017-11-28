Meghan Markle gives Canadian label Line a big sales lift

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian designer Line the Label shot to prominence on Monday after Meghan Markle wore a coat from the brand in her first public appearance after her engagement to Britain's Prince Harry.

She appeared in the sunken garden at Kensington Palace on Monday in the late November chill, donning the C$799 (S$843) white wrap coat with an oversized collar and cinched at the waist with a knotted belt.

The surge in interest in the coat caused it to quickly sell out and crashed the Toronto-based knitwear label's website in some parts of the world, including in London.

The company is taking reorders for the coat, a spokesman said.

Line has since named the coat Meghan, company president and co-founder John Muscat said, adding it was one of her favourite pieces from the fashion label.

"We are incredibly honoured that Meghan chose to wear a Line coat to mark this very special occasion," he added. "We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry."

Markle, who has a starring role in the Toronto-filmed US TV show Suits, has lived in the Canadian city for several years.



Meghan Markle wore a coat from Canadian designer Line the Label in her first public appearance after her engagement to Prince Harry. PHOTO: EPA



She also wore a Line coat to the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto in September, days after the pair made their first public appearance together.

Celebrities including Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson have also been photographed wearing the brand.

Line was founded in 2000 by Mr Muscat and designer Jennifer Wells. It was acquired a few years later by Canadian fashion house and importer PYA.