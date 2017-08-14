Meet ST journalist-authors at pop-up event at Plaza Singapura

Six Straits Times journalists who have authored books will be hosting meet-and-greet sessions this Saturday and Sunday, at a Straits Times (ST) pop-up event at Plaza Singapura shopping mall.

They include Life editor and veteran food writer Tan Hsueh Yun, who has just published her cookbook Hunger Management, and two of ST's best-known columnists, Ms Sumiko Tan and Mr Ignatius Low, who also recently published Sundays With Sumiko and Life Is A Mixtape, respectively.

The other authors are ST Associate News Editor Abdul Hafiz, Life Entertainment Editor Andy Chen, and ST Assistant Sports Editor Rohit Brijnath.

Radio DJ Shan Wee, who also pens a parenting column for The Sunday Times, will join them to sign his book, 99 Rules For New Dads, at the event.

At the pop-up event, there will also be various activity stations at The Little Red Dot Pop-Up Newsroom, a programme under The Straits Times Schools team, where participants can experience what it is like to work in a newsroom, including gathering information, writing headlines and selecting relevant photographs for a news story.

The Straits Times pop-up event is part of the Singapore Press Holdings' Colour My Palette bazaar. Also held at Plaza Singapura and running from Thursday to Sunday, the bazaar offers food and merchandise stalls, entertainment, workshops and giveaways.

There will be about 100 selections on the food front, with stalls offering a wide variety from savoury fish and chips and molten salted egg yolk buns to sweet mille crepe cakes and sugar-dusted churros.

A fair share of picture-worthy food options such as rainbow tamagoyaki (omelette), rainbow waffles, rainbow burgers, unicorn toast and unicorn drinks will also be available at the bazaar.

The bazaar's merchandise stalls sell handmade jewellery, bags, stationery, self-manufactured phone cases and watches, clothing items and other trinkets.

If you love do-it-yourself projects, consider taking part in one of the workshops at the bazaar that will teach you to make your own leather goods and to assemble a terrarium, among other options.

At the bazaar's seating area, there will be music performances by acts such as The Cold Cut Duo and Ming Wei & Peixin.

Admission to the bazaar is free and its opening hours are from 5 to 10pm on Thursday and Friday, and 10am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Event participants can also stand a chance to win free tickets to Resorts World Sentosa attractions Universal Studios Singapore and Adventure Cove Waterpark.