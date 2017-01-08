Meet Aggretsuko, Sanrio's new cartoon creation that drinks beer and likes heavy metal

She is cute and fluffy, but secretly filled with rage.

Sanrio's latest character, Aggretsuko, has Hello Kitty's childlike round eyes and big head, but is more like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

The Japanese cartoon powerhouse introduced the red panda last Friday (Jan 6) with a video that promises another "peculiar character".

Aggretsuko is 25 and an office associate. She faces some familiar frustrations such as a boss who gives her work just as she is about to leave the office, and a colleague who insists on showing her photos of his nephew.

When pushed to her limit, she morphs into a beer-slugging ball of rage who screams heavy metal songs with lyrics like "I'll quit one day anyway!!! This is not my fate!!!".

Many relate to the new character, reactions online indicate.

here it is, the only gif you'll need in 2017 #Aggretsuko pic.twitter.com/UGtK6ysAx0 — Josh A. Cagan (@joshacagan) January 7, 2017