Marvel film in 4D

Fans can now embrace their inner superhero at wax museum Madame Tussauds Singapore, which launched a new Marvel 4D Experience yesterday.

That means visitors will be able to enjoy a short Marvel film screening that incorporates elements such as water sprays and seat vibrations for a fully immersive viewing experience.

The short film, which lasts about 10 minutes, is an animated work featuring popular Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor and Hulk battling a villain.

It is also Singapore-specific, as viewers will be able to spot iconic local tourist attractions, such as Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Flyer, in the background.

Mr Alex Ward, head of operations at Madame Tussauds Singapore, said at a media preview of the new attraction that the 4D experience is testament to how the museum "is more than just a wax museum".

He said: "People have this impression that it's all just about wax figures here, but Madame Tussauds Singapore is actually more interactive than you would think. And what's more interactive than a 4D experience?"

Outside of the cinema - believed to be Asia's first Marvel 4D cinema - visitors can take selfies with two new Marvel superhero figures.

BOOK IT / MARVEL 4D EXPERIENCE

WHERE: Madame Tussauds Singapore, 40 Imbiah Road, Sentosa WHEN: 10am till closing, check online for updated schedules ADMISSION: From $28, available from www.madametussauds.com/singapore

The two are Captain America and Iron Man, with the latter standing among a wall of Iron Man armour that is reminiscent of Tony Stark's basement workshop in the movies.

They join superhero Spider-Man, who is already part of the museum line-up, in a new Marvel section of the attraction.

Mr Ward said: "Marvel superheroes appeal to everyone and they are also very current.

"There is a new Marvel movie coming out every few months, so we wanted to launch this new section as they are so popular and trendy at the moment."

