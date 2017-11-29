Markle's white coat sells out, crashing label's website

TORONTO • The white coat costs C$799 (S$840) and is now sold out.

Canadian brand Line The Label shot to prominence on Monday after Meghan Markle wore its coat in her first public appearance after her engagement to Prince Harry.

She appeared in the sunken garden at Kensington Palace on Monday in the late November chill, donning the wrap coat with an oversized collar and cinched at the waist with a knotted belt.

The surge in interest in the coat caused the style to quickly sell out and crashed the Toronto-based knitwear label's website in some parts of the world, including London. The company is taking new orders, a spokesman said.

Line has since named the coat Meghan, its president and co-founder John Muscat said.

"We are incredibly honoured that Meghan chose to wear a Line coat to mark this very special occasion," he added. "We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry."

Markle, who has a starring role in the Toronto-filmed American television show Suits, has lived in the Canadian city for several years.

She also wore a Line coat to the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto in September, days after the pair made their first public appearance together.

Celebrities including Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson have also been photographed wearing the brand.

Line was founded in 2000 by Mr Muscat and designer Jennifer Wells. It was acquired a few years later by Canadian fashion house and importer PYA.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE