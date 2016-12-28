Malaysian firefighters, half-naked Irish farmers and female bikers: 5 quirky 2017 calendars

As the year winds down, many companies are issuing calendars to prepare for the new year ahead - but some themed calendars go beyond just the day and date.

Here are five 2017 calendars that are anything but run-of-the-mill.

1. Malaysian firefighters to heat up each month

Malaysia's firefighters grace a special calendar the Fire and Rescue Department has issued internally for the new year.

The January page features chainsaw-wielding officers, while April is fronted by muscular, rain-soaked search and rescue personnel, The Star reported on Wednesday (Dec 28).

Women on the force also make a showing in the calendar.

2. Make space for to-dos in this planetary calendar









The Year in Space calendars.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YEARINSPACE.COM

Those for whom the sky is not the limit may appreciate the 2017 Year in Space calendar, as described by space and astronomy news site Universe Today.

The informative calendar comes with nuggets of space history trivia, details of astronomical events and 53 space images curated from sources including the Nasa photo archives and the Hubble Space Telescope.

The calendar comes in three different formats and are for sale at www.yearinspace.com.

3. Half-naked Irish farmers









PHOTO: FACEBOOK/IRISH FARMER CALENDAR

A wildly popular calendar of topless Irish farmers has been issued for the eighth year running.

The 2017 edition features half-naked men posing in pants and kilts, some with livestock such as goats and cows.

The calendar, which can be purchased at www.farmercalendar.com, has even spawned a book.

According to the site, the calendar was the second-most popular calendar in Ireland in the past two years, losing the top title to boy band One Direction.

4. Take a ride on the new year









Ms Vaune Phan, a real estate agent, on her Scrambler which she will ride from Singapore to the Mount Everest base camp in Tibet.PHOTO: ST FILE

German motorcycle tyre company Metzeler on Dec 20 announced its 2017 calendar featuring female motorcyclists.

Singapore blogger Vaune Phan opens the calendar, and is followed by British motorcycle racer Maria Costello in February.

The full-colour limited edition calendar, titled Natural Born Lady Rider, features riders from all over the world, including Italy, France and Japan.

5. Pirelli's 'natural beauty' Hollywood calendar

Hollywood is traditionally associated with glitz and glamour, but also airbrushing and Photoshop. For the second year in a row, however, Pirelli is going for a raw, "no-retouch" take on its annual calendar.

The black-and-white calendar features actresses such as Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o and Julianne Moore shot sans make-up by German photographer Peter Lindbergh.

The Pirelli calendar has been issued yearly since 1964 and regularly features Tinseltown's A-list.

SOURCES: Autoevolution.com, Elle.com, IrishCentral.com, Papermag.com, The Star, The Straits Times, Universe Today, Yearinspace.com