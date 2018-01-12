Malaysian actor and Datuk Farid Kamil remanded over alleged assault

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian actor Farid Kamil has been remanded for four days after allegedly slapping a policeman and kicking a civilian at the Kota Damansara police station in Petaling Jaya.

Magistrate Zaki Ashraf Zubir issued the order under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code on Friday (Jan 12).

Datuk Farid, who was clad in purple lock-up attire, was brought to the court complex here at 10.22am.

Farid's lawyer Athari Bahardin said his client was remanded to assist in investigations under Section 353 of the Penal Code for criminal assault of a public servant and Section 323 of the same code, together with Section 90 of the Police Act for disorderly conduct and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The actor is understood to have been lodging an accident report at the police station when he allegedly slapped the policeman taking his report and kicked the leg of the man next to him.