Making scents go on and on

How do I make a spritz of perfume last all day?

Having a signature scent can make more of an impression than people think. Smells can impact emotions and influence how people wearing them are remembered.

So it is no wonder that people often take a while to find their favourite perfume.

But once they have found it, how do they make it last throughout the day?

Ms Elaine Lim, 41, senior trainer at fragrance and cosmetics distributor Luxasia Singapore, offers the following tips:

•Spray on pulse points

Pulse points are the best places to spray fragrance as they produce heat, which is vital in releasing the different notes in the perfume. These points include the wrists, neck, inside the elbows and behind the knees, ankles and calves.

•Spray right after a shower

The moisture on your skin will help lock in the scent. However, wait for a few minutes for the perfume to dry before getting dressed to prevent it from getting rubbed off.

•Spray on the hair

Hair is also a great fragrance carrier. However, the alcohol content in perfumes can dry the hair out, so do not apply it directly. Instead, spray it onto a hairbrush and comb it into your hair. The scent will be released every time you flick your locks.

•Use petroleum jelly

Dab a little petroleum jelly on your pulse points before you spray on the perfume. The ointment will help hold the fragrance longer.