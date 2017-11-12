Make chilli crab

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: BUDDY VALASTRO DECORATES A PANDAN CHIFFON CAKE

#ICYMI, Internet-speak for in case you missed it, ST Food has a video with head baker Buddy Valastro of Carlo's Bakery from the hit TV series, Cake Boss, on cable channel TLC. Watch Valastro dress up a plain, store-bought chiffon cake with simple icing and buttercream.

How to jazz up a pandan chiffon cake: http://str.sg/4tuN

RECIPES TO TRY

At this time of the year, Sri Lankan crabs are plump with roe. The New Paper's Hedy Khoo has created a recipe for Singapore-style chilli crab. Make it from scratch with ingredients such as chilli, lemongrass, candlenuts and galangal. The gravy is thickened with a bit of cornflour, but it is ground peanuts that give it heft and extra flavour.

Chilli crab recipe: http://str.sg/4t2u

Brussels sprouts taste a lot better when they are fried or caramelised. When cooked in these methods, the bitter aftertaste that puts many people off will be gone.

ST Food has a recipe for Brussels sprouts tossed in honey and balsamic vinegar from The Washington Post. Add lentils to turn it into a warm salad.

Brussels sprouts: http://str.sg/4tux

This year, Malaysia-born, Melbourne-based Diana Chan won Season 9 of MasterChef Australia.

She shared a doughnut recipe with Malaysian newspaper The Star, which ST Food has picked up.

Make lemon ricotta doughnuts tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a salted caramel dip.

Lemon doughnut recipe: http://str.sg/4tQr

ST Food features stories from ST, its sister publications as well as regional and international publications. There are also videos and recipes. Keep abreast of what ST's food writers and other gourmands have been eating in ST Food's social media section.

Use the handy search tool located at the top of the page to navigate the site for ideas on where to eat and what to cook.

•Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan