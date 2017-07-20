Madonna halts auction of personal items

NEW YORK • Madonna has won her bid to stop an auction of 22 items belonging to her.

A judge has ordered auction house Gotta Have It Collectibles to pull out the items, including a letter from rapper Tupac Shakur stating that he ended their relationship in the early 1990s because she is white.

The letter was listed with a starting bid of US$100,000 (S$137,000).

According to Reuters, Madonna said in court documents that she was not aware until reading press reports that many of the items listed for yesterday's auction were no longer in her possession.

The items were consigned to auction by Ms Darlene Lutz, whom she described in court documents as a former friend and art consultant and who had "betrayed my trust".

A representative for the auction house and Ms Lutz said Madonna's effort to stop the sale was "a completely baseless and meritless action" and that they would challenge her claims in court.

Among the 22 items are a pair of the 58-year-old singer's panties, an old cheque book, a hairbrush and personal photos.

In another letter from the early 1990s, Madonna voiced her frustration at not having a music career like Whitney Houston's or film career like Sharon Stone's.

"Not because I want to be these women - because I'd rather die, but they're so horribly mediocre and they're always being held up as paragons of virtue (or) some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me," she said in the letter to actor John Enos, whom she once dated.

Houston drowned in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub in 2012.

Stone said in a Facebook post last week that she is friends with Madonna, adding: "I love and adore you; won't be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys."