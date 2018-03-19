Louis Koo wins Best Actor at last

MACAU • Louis Koo routinely tops the list of Hong Kong's highest-earning actors, but one prize catch has eluded the prolific actor over more than 20 years in the business.

Last Saturday, he ended the drought by nabbing the Best Actor accolade at the 12th Asian Film Awards in Macau.

"I've appeared in over 200 movies and this is the first time I've won an award," a grateful Koo, 47, said, paying tribute to investors and fans for believing in him over the years. He was lauded for his role as a father out for revenge in the crime thriller Paradox.

Another veteran, Sylvia Chang, 64, had her experience pay off with a Best Actress trophy for relationship drama Love Education, which the Taiwanese also directed.

Chinese director Feng Xiaogang, 59, was another class act. His film, I Am Not Madame Bovary, picked up Best Movie last year and he swept the same prize again last Saturday with Youth.

The drama, set during the chaotic Cultural Revolution, endured its own turbulence too, with its Oct 1 release date in China last year aborted after the authorities withheld permission. It was rolled out in December and became a box-office hit.

It was also a purr-fect outing for Chinese director Chen Kaige, whose fantasy film Legend Of The Demon Cat won four awards, the most of any film, including Best Supporting Actress for Zhang Yuqi.

The prizes are presently annually by the Asian Film Awards Academy, created by the Tokyo, Hong Kong and Busan international film festivals.

Meanwhile, Koo should start working on another Best Actor acceptance speech.

Nominated for the Paradox role at the Hong Kong Film Awards on April 15, he might pull off another victory again.