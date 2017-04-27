Los Angeles mayor declares April 25 'La La Land Day'

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Brightly-dressed dancers abseiled down the facade of Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday (April 25) as Mayor Eric Garcetti declared the day to be 'La La Land Day' in the city.

The declaration honours the Oscar-winning musical romance that tells the story of a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician, set against the backdrop of a dreamy Los Angeles.

"A day when you can celebrate your dreams, you can dance safely somewhere near your car, preferably not in traffic, take a date up to Griffith Park, fall in love, with somebody or just with your city all over again," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, presenting a framed declaration to writer and director Damien Chazelle.

Mr Garcetti then sat down with the film's jazz band to perform 'City of Stars', the Oscar-winning duet between actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.