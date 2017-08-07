Local stories made into art

Illustrations and artworks exploring Singapore's history, landmarks and local eccentricities have popped up along Orchard Road.

One illustration by 28-year-old graffiti artist Raiz Razak, titled Kiasuism, features multiple hands grasping at a Hello Kitty figure.

Another, by cartoonist and illustrator Joy Ho, 23, titled Pulau Ubin, depicts people around a campfire listening to a story of the island's origins.

These works are among the 52 on display at the free exhibition on the pedestrian sidewalk between Mandarin Gallery and Wisma Atria, and at the indoor event space on level one of Wisma Atria.

It was launched last Saturday by guest of honour Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu and will be up till Aug 20.

The artworks were created under mentorship programme Noise x BOD: 52 Tales, a number chosen to celebrate Singapore's 52 years of nation building.



Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu (right) and National University of Singapore student Anne Wang (left) with her work, City Of Change. PHOTO: BAND OF DOODLERS



Under the initiative, an open call was made to find 52 youth and Singapore-based artists to reinterpret 52 local stories under the mentorship of artists from Band of Doodlers, a local illustrative collective.

Noise Singapore, a key youth engagement initiative by the National Arts Council, helped organise the programme.

Pieces on display include artworks based on Singaporean traits such as the love for queues and the link between a marriage proposal and applying for a Housing Board flat.