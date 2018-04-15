Living with the responsibility of causing someone's death

"Why do you think you didn't see him?" I stare at the policeman blankly. "Was it because you were dazzled, perhaps? The driver coming towards you flashed his headlights... "

The other policeman speaks less, but smiles more. They are doing their job, getting the facts. After all, a man has died.

I had always loved driving. At 17, I passed the driving test. For my 60th birthday, my treat was to spend three weeks driving from New York to San Francisco with no planned route.

On Dec 31, 2015, I was in Norfolk for a Christmas break. I drove to take someone a thank-you gift and decided to head into the town of Holt for a bite.

The cafe closed at 5pm. I headed east out of Holt and swung round the right-hand bend, preparing to join the A148, the bypass. I turned left onto the main road.

That was when a car coming towards me flashed its lights. This used to happen to me a lot in the Mini. So much so that a couple of years earlier, I had taken it back to BMW to get it checked. Yes, my headlights were wrongly adjusted and I had inadvertently been annoying other drivers.

So, when this driver flashed, I instinctively flashed back: "No, those aren't my main beams - these are, see?"

The time between my flash and the impact was infinitesimal. And yet, in that moment, I glimpsed a face on the road.

From seeing that shape, a hunched outline against the black of the night, to the sickening smash, was instantaneous. I pulled over, shouting: "No, no, no!" There was a figure lying on the road.

I could not go near the body. I was terrified of what I might see. Police arrived in minutes. I was taken to a shop where a kind couple made cups of tea for me and the police.

"The air ambulance has taken him to Addenbrooke's," a policeman called Bob said. "Who can come and collect you?"

I had two friends who lived an hour away. John and Laura arrived, wrapped me up in a blanket to take me away. I stayed with them for several days. Mostly, I lay in bed not sleeping.

I was numb with shock and pain. It was while I was at John and Laura's house that Bob called. The man I had hit was in his 70s. He had a name now: Michael Rawson. He was in hospital and was "critical but stable". But six days into the new year, the call came: "Michael Rawson didn't survive."

To be responsible for someone's death is an unimaginable position. There are so many questions. All the what-ifs of leaving the cafe a minute earlier or later, of glimpsing the man on the road in time to avoid him.

But they are fantasies. "What do I do with this?" I had asked John on the night of the crash. "I don't know," he had said. "But you will."

A week or so into January, when I was able to function again, I went shopping for clothes, all black, as a mark of respect.

I had therapy. In those sessions, I cried. I became terrified of crowds and loud noises.

The weeks passed. Eventually, the date of the inquest was announced: Oct 28.

People talk of closure. But for me, the inquest was the opposite: the feeling of something that had been gripping me tightly around the throat opening up and allowing me to breathe again. "No blame should attach to the driver" were the words I had waited 10 months to hear.

Freed from the limbo, I knew there was more I needed to do. I contacted the residence where Rawson had lived. He had got off the bus and was crossing the road to go home when the accident happened.

And now, two years on?

I am aware of his death and my part in that. I am still hypersensitive to noise. I cry at the tiniest prompting, often at kindness and evidence of a shared humanity. But I am angry too.

When I see pedestrians texting as they cross the road, I shout at them: "Don't be stupid! That's so dangerous."

The accident has given me an urgent duty to live a more worthwhile life and, in doing so, to honour Rawson. That responsibility I bear willingly. It will be with me always.

GUARDIAN

• The writer is a BBC radio news reader.