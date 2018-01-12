Like adding false eyelashes or acrylic nails

Four months after Ms Janelle Dong MacBay, 38, had her first child, she noticed her hair had became thinner.

"Your whole body changes after pregnancy and childbirth. I had clumps of hair coming out in the shower," she says. Pregnancy hormones cause hair to grow faster, but most women lose hair after giving birth or after they stop breastfeeding.

She is now a mother to two children aged five and three and has been getting hair extensions the past five years. She does it mostly to thicken her hair.

She works as a chiropractor and a doula and is married to a 36-year-old chiropractor.

Her job keeps her busy and she also leads a sporty lifestyle which involves long-distance running, so getting hair extensions is a convenient way to look good, she says. The procedure takes about 45 minutes and she can opt to change her look, for instance by adding highlights.

"You decide how long you want to carry a look. It follows trends like eyelash or nail extensions. Hair extensions are like an accessory," she says.