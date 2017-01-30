Letting her little girl soar

Ms Jenny Teng's biggest lesson after working for seven years with her daughter is to trust her.

"You must keep an open mind and just have faith that your children can handle themselves," she says.

For the 52-year-old, it was not a realisation that came easily or quickly.

After running her business on her own for two decades, having her daughter come on board and reorganise systems and processes was not something that she was able to adapt to at first.

"In the beginning we would always quarrel because I wanted things done a certain way, but Pauline would want to try things a new way."

Her protective mother instincts also meant that she felt the need to look over the shoulder of her daughter. But Ms Teng says she now realises her daughter is capable of soaring on her own.

"I've realised how much her organisation and careful planning has helped this business grow. She also has a lot more foresight than I do. So now, I don't double-guess her decisions and trust that she knows what she is doing."

She admits that it is sometimes hard for her to separate work and business, but says she has become better at not taking disagreements personally.

"In the beginning, I would take everything to heart, but now I realise that we need to compartmentalise.

"When you work with family, disagreements are bound to happen, but, thankfully, it helps that we are fulfilling a dream together. That is what I am most proud of."