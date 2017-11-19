Less oil, more taste

CHEAP, GOOD & HEALTHY

Where can you still get a healthy and satisfying meal for $1.50? Head to Rajarani Thosai at Tampines Round Market and order the Plain Thosai. For $1.50, you get a delightfully light and fluffy thosai with three accompaniments, presented on an Indian thali plate.

For a more indulgent meal, Kayat Nasi Padang, located a few stalls away, offers a lip-smacking Mee Soto ($3), complete with a begedil (potato patty).

Both these dishes carry the Health Promotion Board's Healthier Choice Symbol and are labelled Lower In Calories, which means each dish contains 500kcal or fewer. A typical dine-out meal contains 700 to 800kcal. The recommended daily energy intake is 2,200kcal on average for men and 1,800kcal for women.

Stall owner and chef Yogendran Chandra Kumar, 29, runs Rajarani Thosai with the help of his mother, Madam Malawathi, 53.

Both mother and son are adamant about sticking to traditional methods. Black lentils are soaked and painstakingly ground, mixed with ponni rice flour and fenugreek, then left to ferment overnight to make the thosai batter.

Freshly made upon order, the thosai is crispy at the edges, with a soft velvety centre that remains fairly tender and moist even as it cools.

The Egg Thosai ($2.20) and Onion Thosai ($2.20) also qualify as healthier choices.

Mr Yogendran uses only two to three drops of oil to cook each thosai on a well-seasoned cast iron skillet. The three flavoursome accompaniments of coconut chutney, chilli and onion chutney and dhal - all made from scratch daily - are cooked with minimal oil.

He said: "Our traditional recipes use little oil, which works out for our customers who want to eat healthier."

BIG ON FLAVOUR

Is it unwise to order mee soto at a nasi padang stall?

Not at Kayat Nasi Padang, where the Mee Soto is the personal favourite dish of stall owner and chef Kamisah Ahmad. The 62-year-old has been cooking mee soto and other Malay noodle dishes for over 30 years. It was only some 15 years ago that she started selling nasi padang.

Every day, she arrives at the stall at 2am to prepare her mee soto rempah (spice paste), which is critical for the dish. She uses less oil to fry the rempah. Five whole chickens are boiled in the stock.

The result is a richly spiced broth that is addictively tasty without any greasiness. It takes willpower to not slurp it all up.

The Mee Soto comes with fork-tender chicken chunks, crunchy Chinese celery, bean sprouts and noodles blanched to the right springy doneness. All in all, this is one healthier noodle dish that is a pleasure to eat.

RAJARANI THOSAI

Where: 01-33 Tampines Round Market & Food Centre, 137 Tampines Street 11

Open: 7am to 2pm daily (last order at 1.30pm). The stall is closed today till Friday.

KAYAT NASI PADANG

Where: 01-37 Tampines Round Market & Food Centre

Open: 5.30am to 3pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays. The stall is open today, but is closed from tomorrow till Friday.