Leave Stephen King novels alone

Published
2 hours ago

I refer to John Lui's review of the movie The Dark Tower, an adaptation of a Stephen King work (A Shot In The Dark, Life, Aug 5).

There is no way King's gripping and complex tales can ever be adapted to a movie lasting 11/2 hours. Even the best known and perhaps most successful movie, The Shining (1990), has come under fire from King himself.

The problem lies in staying true to his novels' nuances. As someone who has read every King novel, I say it is best to leave his books well alone.

Manoraj Rajathurai

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 12, 2017, with the headline 'Leave Stephen King novels alone'. Print Edition | Subscribe
