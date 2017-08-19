Larger font for TV closed captions

The introduction of digital TV has been a boon to many viewers in Singapore. Subtitles are now available across free-to-air channels.

But there is no uniformity in the font size used for them.

The font size of English subtitles in Channel 5 and Channel NewsAsia is smaller than that in Channel 8 and Channel U. It is quite a struggle to read the subtitles even from my big flat-screen TV.

As Singapore is fast ageing and many people are myopic, could Mediacorp clarify whether it is possible to standardise the font size for its subtitles across all its broadcast channels for more comfortable reading? If this is not possible for imported programmes, can it at least be done for locally produced ones?

Steven Lo Chock Fei

