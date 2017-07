The increasing use of emoji in social media does not warrant the time and scrutiny by language experts as it is yet another dumbing-down phenomenon that is sweeping through society.

It should be recognised as part of a larger malaise of the decline in language proficiency

The unbridled use of emoji will stunt language improvement and vocabulary growth among millennials, since in any forum in which they are used, eloquence is irrelevant and the need to articulate is non-existent.

Ooi Mun Kong