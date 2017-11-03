Korean actor Park Seo Jun has no idea why he's the 'nation's boyfriend'

South Korean actor Park Seo Jun has no idea why he is nicknamed the "nation's boyfriend".

At a press conference held at the InterContinental Singapore on Nov 3, the 28-year-old heart-throb appeared genuinely perplexed when asked what he thought about the label.

"I am actually very shy about that nickname. I really don't know what my appeal as the 'nation's boyfriend' is. Maybe it's because I am a very honest person," he said in Korean via a translator.

It is unclear how the nickname originated, but that is what netizens have been calling him in recent years, likely for his boyish good looks and for playing goofy, charming romantic heroes in hit TV dramas such as Fight For My Way (2017).

He mused: "Perhaps my fans can tell me what my appeal as the 'nation's boyfriend' is instead."

Park was fielding questions ahead of his first Singapore fan meet on Nov 4 at Resorts World Sentosa.

Korean actor #ParkSeoJun tries pandan cake in Singapore and says that it is "shiok"! But.. it's bad for his fitness regimen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7v997dQPqm — Straits Times Life (@ST_LifeTweets) November 3, 2017

His visit here came just two months after his good friend and movie co-star Kang Ha Neul was here to promote their hit comedy film Midnight Runners, in which they play bumbling police academy students.

Park, when asked if he had consulted Kang for recommendations on what to do during his stay here, deadpanned: "He told me that there would be many media interviews.

"He also promised that we would properly catch up and get together when I get back to Korea, but now we can't because he has landed in the army."

Kang, 27, enlisted for mandatory military service in September.

Park added, however, that "many people have told me that Singapore is famous for good food", and that he was looking forward to trying some local delicacies.

At that point, the host whipped out a pandan cake for him.

After tasting it, Park nodded appreciatively and said: "I like eating cake, and I like this taste very much. But it will be quite bad for my fitness regimen."