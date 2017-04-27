Kids who crashed dad's BBC interview now stars of their own cartoon series

The kids who famously became the stars of their father's live BBC interview now have their own cartoon.

Little Marion and James Kelly, who had crashed their father Robert Kelly's skype interview with the British broadcaster in March, are the stars of a new series called The Adventures Of Mina And Jack.

In the 3min 9sec prologue video, the pair are shown in the outfits they wore in the viral video, which was reported in international news media.

The series, by Hans House Productions and animated by RAXO, follows the globe-trotting misadventures of a precocious young girl named Mina and her pesky baby brother Jack, as they help their dad, a United Nations official, out of various jams, said the production house in a press release on April 19.

"I thought it was so cute. My wife and I both laughed. They made me look suitably dorky," said Prof Kelly, who is an associate at Pusan National University in South Korea.

Writer Lauren Martin and her app developer husband Jarryd Mandy conceptualised the series after watching the viral video more than a hundred times, according to the press release.

So far, the video has been given the thumbs up by several YouTube users, with one Madison Miller calling it "amazing" and Derek Bromley saying it was "super sweet".