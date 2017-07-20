Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton to reunite on stage

LOS ANGELES • The two country music stars had a mega hit in 1983 with Islands In The Stream.

Now, Kenny Rogers is tapping on their friendship of more than 30 years to help bring his 60-year career to a fitting finale.

Dolly Parton will be among a stellar line-up at a Nashville concert on Oct 25, along with other guests such as Little Big Town, Alison Krauss and The Flaming Lips.

Rogers, 78, said on Tuesday that the concert would prove "a moving experience for us standing on that stage together for one last time".

"As I'm bringing this chapter of my career to a close, this will be an unforgettable way to celebrate with my talented friends," added the three-time Grammy winner.

Parton, who said Rogers was "like a family member", noted that "performing with Kenny for the last time ever on Oct 25 is going to be emotional for both of us, but it's also going to be very special".

REUTERS