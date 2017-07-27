A face mask a day keeps the dryness away, says South Korean actress Park Shin Hye

When South Korean actress Park Shin Hye is working on a drama, she does not get much sleep.

To keep her skin vibrant, she uses a moisturising facial mask every day.

At a press event last Friday for South Korean beauty label Mamonde, she said: "While working on dramas... my skin gets tired because of lack of sleep and I can see that it becomes dry, so I use a mask every day."

The 27-year-old beauty, who has been a brand ambassador for floral- inspired label Mamonde since 2014, also says that her skin tans easily.

"So during hotter periods like summer or when I'm in sunny climates like Singapore, I focus on brightening and whitening my skin to keep it glowing."

Known for her roles in popular television dramas such as The Heirs (2013), Pinocchio (2014) and Doctors (2016), the elegant actress will soon be seen on the big screen in the upcoming Heart Blackened.

She plays a lawyer who is hired to defend the daughter of a rich man accused of killing her prospective stepmother.

The film, which also stars South Korean actor Choi Min Shik, is expected to be released in South Korea in November. There is no release date for Singapore at the moment.

Though Park has been travelling to various parts of Asia recently - she was in Hong Kong and Taiwan before Singapore - to meet fans, her smooth and fair skin shows no sign of distress.

She puts this down to proper cleansing.

"I focus on cleansing and keeping my face clean. While it is important to use good make-up, it is also important to remove the make-up well," she says.

Speaking about the pressure on actresses to maintain their looks, the bachelorette says: "There is definitely pressure to maintain my looks since I make a lot of public appearances."

But she adds that she will accept ageing. "As I get older, there will be fine lines and signs of ageing. I don't want to forcefully remove them. I think it is important to age gracefully and I will embrace whatever signs of ageing there are. I'd rather channel more energy into my work as an actress. "

What are the top three products she always uses before leaving the house?

Mamonde's Moisture Ceramide Cream to hydrate her skin; the label's Cover Powder Cushion as a base foundation; and Mamonde's Creamy Tint Lip Balm to add a pop of colour to her lips.

She adds: "I don't wear a lot of make-up when I'm not working or filming, so I usually focus on my lips. I feel that a highlight lip colour helps brighten the skin and enhance the features."

After she was seen using the lip tint in the dramas Pinocchio and Doctors, it sold out in South Korea and quickly became a bestseller for the brand.