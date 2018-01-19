K-pop star Jonghyun's posthumous Poet | Artist album to be released online on Jan 23

A posthumous album by the late K-pop star Kim Jong Hyun, better known as Jonghyun, will be released online on Jan 23, his band SHINee said in a statement on Friday (Jan 19).

The album, Poet | Artist, will be released online along with the music video on Jan 23, while the physical album will drop on Jan 24, SM Entertainment, which manages the band, said.

All proceeds from the sale of the album will go to Kim's mother and to "those in need", K-pop news site Allkpop.com said.

The album contains music that Kim worked on last year, which he had planned to release in the new year.

"We hope that Jonghyun's heart is received by you all as he loved music more than anyone else and communicated through music," said SM Entertainment.

Kim had taken his own life on Dec 18 last year at the age of 27.

His death shocked fans worldwide, who turned up to hold vigils for him, and cast a spotlight on depression, which he suffered from.