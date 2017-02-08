Book blurb provided by National Library Board

It’s what I do : a photographer’s life of love and war

Published
Feb 8, 2017, 3:00 am SGT

War photographer Lynsey Addario has travelled around the world for more than 20 years, in relentless pursuit of truth in virtually every theatre of war in the 21st century.

Her richly-illustrated memoir makes for a gripping read – as she shares how she started her life of photography from her early years as a street photographer, to accounts of how she was kidnapped, fired at and endured mistreatment, discrimination and abuse in the course of her work both on home ground and abroad, and stunning, stark images she has captured in hostile war-stricken territories like Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq and Sudan.

Addario’s memoir certainly pays outstanding homage to the role of photojournalists in documenting the injustices and horrors endured by populations around the world, increasing the possibilities of these populations getting the help they need.

Author: Lynsey Addario
Penguin Publishing Group, 2015

