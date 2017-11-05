Indian performers tell stories through music and dance at writers' festival

SINGAPORE - Indian cultural performers used music and dance as forms of storytelling in a two-hour performance at the Victoria Theatre on Saturday (Nov 4) that was part of the Singapore Writers' Festival.

Set against the theme of Aram, a Tamil word that focuses on the universal concept of goodness, the performance featured Villuppaattu, a form of musical story telling with a bow and arrow, Therukoothu, a street dance drama, Oranganadagam, which is street theatre, and Kathalkalatchebam, or musical story telling.

Performers included Mrs Bharati Thirumagan, a renowned Villuppattu artist from Tamilnadu, whose larger than life performance enthralled the audience.

Also performing were local dance and theatre practitioners Bhaskar's Arts Academy, the Avant Theatre, and university students.

The event was jointly organised by the National Arts Council and Tamil-language daily Tamil Murasu, who are partnering in three events for the 10-day festival.

The other two events were a Tamil rock concert last Friday night at the Arts House with local Tamil rock bands RaghaJazz and BoxChild, and an upcoming Tamil Murasu readers' poetry reading session.

That event will be held on Sunday (Nov 5) at the Tent@Empress situated in front of the Victoria Theatre.

The 20th SWF ends on Nov 12, 2017.