In Pictures: Premieres of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets
French director Luc Besson's Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, rumoured to be the most expensive French movie ever made, premiered at various cities around the world last week. The film, starring Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan, is a sci-fi fantasy based on a longrunning French comic. The movie opened in Singapore on July 20.
