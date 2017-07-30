””

In Pictures: Premieres of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets

French director Luc Besson's Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, rumoured to be the most expensive French movie ever made, premiered at various cities around the world last week. The film, starring Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan, is a sci-fi fantasy based on a longrunning French comic. The movie opened in Singapore on July 20.

Director of the movie Luc Besson poses with his wife Virginie Silla and his children as they arrive for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
French director Luc Besson (right) and Russian model and cast member Sasha Luss arrive for the film premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets at Barvikha Luxury Village outside Moscow, on July 27, 2017.
French actors Ramzy Bedia (left) and Franck Gastambide pose as they arrive for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
Actor Vincent Perez poses with his wife Karine Silla and his children as they arrive for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, on July 25, 2017.
BNP Paribas Chairman Michel Pebereau and his daughter Sarah pose as they arrive for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
Models Sasha Luss, Pauline Hoarau, Aymeline Valade, and Pauline Serreau pose for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
Director Benoit Habert, director Benoit Jacquot and actor Alain Chabat pose for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
Cast members Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan pose for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
(From left) Director Benoit Habert, cast members Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan and Rihanna pose for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
Actress and model Aymeline Valade poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
Singer of musical group Dionysos Mathias Malzieu (right) and his companion Rose Marie pose as they arrive for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
Actress Laura Smet poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
Models Pauline Hoarau (right) and Sacha Luss pose as they arrive for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
Cast member Rihanna poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
Actress Aissa Maiga poses at the premiere of the film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25, 2017.
