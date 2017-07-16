””

In Pictures: Disney's D23 convention

Thousands of Disney fans gathered in their cosplay outfits during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on July 15 2017. The biennial expo is held for the official fan club, but it is also a chance for the entertainment giant to showcase new products. This year, it has already unveiled plans for its Star Wars-themed lands and created buzz with a huge gathering of stars for the new Marvel movie, Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans and cosplayers attend the D23 expo fan convention at the convention center in Anaheim, California on July 14, 2017.
Fans and cosplayers attend the D23 expo fan convention at the convention center in Anaheim, California on July 14, 2017.
Disney fans pose in their cosplay outfits during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on July 15, 2017.
Disney fans pose in their cosplay outfits during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on July 15, 2017.
A Disney fan poses in his cosplay outfit during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on July 15, 2017.
A Disney fan poses in his cosplay outfit during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on July 15, 2017.
Disney fans pose with a snowspeeder movie prop from the Star Wars films during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on July 15, 2017.
Disney fans pose with a snowspeeder movie prop from the Star Wars films during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on July 15, 2017.
Disney fans take a break in their cosplay outfits during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on July 15, 2017.
Disney fans take a break in their cosplay outfits during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on July 15, 2017.
Fans and gamers pose during the D23 expo fan convention at the Convention Center in Anaheim, California, on July 15, 2017.
Fans and gamers pose during the D23 expo fan convention at the Convention Center in Anaheim, California, on July 15, 2017.
Fans pose for photos with the character Olaf during the D23 expo fan convention at the Convention Center in Anaheim, California, on July 15, 2017.
Fans pose for photos with the character Olaf during the D23 expo fan convention at the Convention Center in Anaheim, California, on July 15, 2017.
