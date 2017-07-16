In Pictures: Disney's D23 convention

Thousands of Disney fans gathered in their cosplay outfits during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on July 15 2017. The biennial expo is held for the official fan club, but it is also a chance for the entertainment giant to showcase new products. This year, it has already unveiled plans for its Star Wars-themed lands and created buzz with a huge gathering of stars for the new Marvel movie, Avengers: Infinity War.
