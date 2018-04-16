Huey Lewis' hearing loss prevents him from performing

LOS ANGELES • Huey Lewis has bad news for his fans.

He will not be performing this year, the singer said over the weekend, revealing that he had lost most of his hearing and could not "hear music well enough to sing".

His group, Huey Lewis And The News, which were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s with hits such as The Power Of Love and Hip To Be Square, had been scheduled to fulfil at least 10 dates this year.

Lewis, 67, said he experienced severe hearing loss earlier this year.

"The lower frequencies distort violently, making it impossible to find pitch," he said.

The singer said doctors believe he may be suffering from Meniere's disease, an inner-ear disorder that causes vertigo, ringing in the ear and permanent hearing loss.

"I can't perform until I improve," Lewis said, citing his doctors' advice after seeking treatment from three clinics.

"Needless to say, I feel horrible about this and wish to sincerely apologise to all the fans who've already bought tickets and were planning to come see us," he added.

Huey Lewis And The News were scheduled to headline at least six concerts this spring and summer.

They were also scheduled to perform at the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco as well as open for pop veteran Jimmy Buffett in Boston and Las Vegas.

