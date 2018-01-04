Hot Tracks

CLASSICAL CHOPIN EVOCATIONS

Daniil Trifonov, Piano

Mahler Chamber Orchestra/ Mikhail Pletnev

Deutsche Grammophon 479 7518 (2 CDs)

5 stars

Here is yet another recording pairing both of Frederic Chopin's piano concertos, but this one is quite different.

Spread over two discs, multi-award-winning Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov plays the concertos in reverse order, which is chronologically correct. The Second Piano Concerto In F Minor (Op. 21) was composed before the First Piano Concerto In E Minor (Op. 11), but published later, hence the larger opus number.

Trifonov takes an expansive view of both concertos, aided and abetted by veteran pianist-conductor Mikhail Pletnev's orchestrations, which drags out the tuttis and adds quirky and piquant woodwind voices.

Trifonov's playing is, however, light-footed and scintillating which prevent the performances from sounding portentous or ponderous.

His Chopin-inspired additions are excellent, teaming with his teacher Sergei Babayan on two pianos in the delectable Rondo In C Major (Op. 73) and two wonderful sets of variations.

Chopin's own La Ci Darem La Mano Variations after Mozart's Don Giovanni and Federico Mompou's Variations On A Theme By Chopin, based on the little A Major Prelude (Op. 28 No. 7), get performances which will be hard to better.

Throw in further encores in the form of Chopin's Fantaisie-Impromptu, Barber's Nocturne and shorter pieces by Schumann, Grieg and Tchaikovsky, and one gets a more complete picture.

This is truly Chopin advocated with dedication and love.