Hot cars fighting for attention

Instead of the usual practice of featuring one cover car, Torque has picked two for its April issue.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLS and Audi's A7 Sportback vie for attention this time. The two coupe-like four-doors made their respective debut within weeks of each other and target the same market segment. Yet, there are fine differences between the two. Pick up a copy of Torque to find out more.

As usual, there are more comparisons between the pages. In the premium performance compact crossover arena, the new Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design goes head to head with the Mini Cooper S Countryman.

And in the mass-market segment, Torque has lined up the Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-3 and Toyota C-HR for a three-way fight. Also find out what driving a Land Rover Discovery in the Martian landscape of Utah is like.

Torque, out at newsstands now.