Hong Kong's cinematic style in photos

HONG KONG • "I wanted to capture photos that were cinematic because I am very inspired by the cinema of Hong Kong," said photographer An Rong Xu, who was in Hong Kong earlier this year.

Xu, who grew up in Queens, New York, cited Wong Kar Wai films, Christopher Doyle cinematography, Fan Ho photography and 1990s gangster movies such as Young And Dangerous as inspirations for his work. He has frequently travelled to Hong Kong, spending weeks there at a time.

"My family is from Taishan in Guangdong province, so we are of the Cantonese people," he said. "We speak Cantonese, so when I go to parts of Hong Kong that speak Cantonese, it's this familiar feeling of home to me."

NYTIMES