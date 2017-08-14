Hong Kong's cinematic style in photos

“There was something very punk rock and 1980s about their look,” Xu said of these young women in fishnet stockings and Vans sneakers.
"There was something very punk rock and 1980s about their look," Xu said of these young women in fishnet stockings and Vans sneakers.
This man photographed in Hong Kong's financial district reminded Xu of a style he knew from old films. "He captures this sense of a bygone Hong Kong that I rarely see anymore, that you see only in the older generation," he said.
This man photographed in Hong Kong's financial district reminded Xu of a style he knew from old films. "He captures this sense of a bygone Hong Kong that I rarely see anymore, that you see only in the older generation," he said.
HONG KONG • "I wanted to capture photos that were cinematic because I am very inspired by the cinema of Hong Kong," said photographer An Rong Xu, who was in Hong Kong earlier this year.

Xu, who grew up in Queens, New York, cited Wong Kar Wai films, Christopher Doyle cinematography, Fan Ho photography and 1990s gangster movies such as Young And Dangerous as inspirations for his work. He has frequently travelled to Hong Kong, spending weeks there at a time.

"My family is from Taishan in Guangdong province, so we are of the Cantonese people," he said. "We speak Cantonese, so when I go to parts of Hong Kong that speak Cantonese, it's this familiar feeling of home to me."

