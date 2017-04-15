Vincent van Gogh in bloom

For its fifth edition of Tulipmania, the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay has turned into a floral art gallery.

It features two displays inspired by the works of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. The painting, The Starry Night, and a van Gogh self-portrait have been recreated using tulips and hyacinths.

The entire flower show features more than 30,000 blooms, including the Darwin hybrid tulips that are hard to miss with their huge cup-shaped blooms.

There will be free guided tours where visitors can learn trivia about tulips, van Gogh and his paintings.

BOOK IT /TULIPMANIA

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive WHEN: Till May 7, 9am to 9pm daily ADMISSION: For local residents: $8 to $12 for one conservatory and $12 to $20 for two conservatories; standard: $15 to $28 for two conservatories

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is also running an Instagram contest. Participants have to take a picture at the KLM photo stand in the Flower Dome and post it on the photo site with the hashtags #Gardensbythebay, #GBTulipmania and #KLM.The photo should be accompanied by a short explanation on why they like Tulipmania.

One person wins a pair of return economy class tickets to Amsterdam.