Telling a story with orchids

The orchid display in the Flower Dome is by award-winning garden designer Peter Cheok (right), director of O2 Plants, a subsidiary of Far East Flora, and Gardens by the Bay assistant director of conservatory operations Gary Chua (left).ST PHOTOS: LIM SIN THAI
Published
Jul 15, 2017, 5:00 am SGT
Updated
5 hours ago

The blooms are used to depict the life cycle of a butterfly, as an analogy for Singapore's journey, at the Orchid Extravaganza

Isabel Drake

This year's Orchid Extravaganza at Gardens by the Bay depicts the life cycle of a butterfly, an analogy for the birth and progress of Singapore.

Award-winning garden designer Peter Cheok led the creative design of the exhibit, which features sculptures of giant eggs, caterpillars, a chrysalis and 52 butterflies arranged in the shape of the country.

Each of the four display sections in the Flower Dome is adorned with orchids and matched to a particular era in Singapore's history.

Mr Cheok, 37, who has won accolades for his works at the Singapore Garden Festival and at the Ellerslie International Flower Show in New Zealand, says: "Since the country's independence, we've faced many challenges, similar to a caterpillar egg's vulnerability to predators. When an egg hatches, the caterpillar starts to eat a lot, representing Singapore's rapid development."

It is his first time designing the Orchid Extravaganza. The fourth edition of the orchid show was launched yesterday and runs until Aug 20.

The exhibit was put together in 13 days, with up to six team members per night and a supervisor, under the guidance of Mr Cheok, crafting the displays from 9pm to 4am.

There are more than 10,000 orchid plants in the show and the arrangements use more than 80 species of orchids and hybrids, including phalaenopsis, vanda and dendrobium.

  • BOOK IT /ORCHID EXTRAVAGANZA

    WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

    WHEN: Till Aug 20, 9am to 9pm daily

    ADMISSION: $8 to $12 for local residents; $11 to $16 for non- residents

    INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

There are also varieties on display for the first time, such as Brassia Rex and Brassidium Yellow Star, as well as those resembling butterflies.

Correction note: This story was edited for clarity.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 15, 2017, with the headline 'Telling a story with orchids'. Print Edition | Subscribe
