The chic apartment

Sparkling chandeliers and luxurious Victorian-inspired furniture glam up HDB maisonette

(Far left) A neutral palette of beige and white for furnishings balances the luxe look of the living room. (Left) The walls are covered with gold textured wallpaper and a birdcage-inspired chandelier creates an attractive focal point. (Top) The walls
A neutral palette of beige and white for furnishings balances the luxe look of the living room.PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KAFFY TAN
(Far left) A neutral palette of beige and white for furnishings balances the luxe look of the living room. (Left) The walls are covered with gold textured wallpaper and a birdcage-inspired chandelier creates an attractive focal point. (Top) The walls
The walls of the master bedroom have been replaced with black-framed glass doors for an open feel.PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KAFFY TAN
(Far left) A neutral palette of beige and white for furnishings balances the luxe look of the living room. (Left) The walls are covered with gold textured wallpaper and a birdcage-inspired chandelier creates an attractive focal point. (Top) The walls
The guestroom boasts high-back chairs with velvet finishes and bright hues such as red and gold.PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KAFFY TAN
Published
2 hours ago

Sparkling chandeliers, sleek furniture and glitzy accessories raise the luxurious factor of this HDB maisonette

Domenica Tan

It has always been home owner Ivanna Cherylynn Tan Jumaat's dream to own a maisonette apartment filled with luxurious Victorian-inspired furniture and designs.

So when she and her husband, Mr Tommy Low, bought their two-storey resale HDB executive flat in Woodlands, she jumped at the opportunity to fill her home with her favourite furniture items, collected over the years.

Despite the glitzy pieces, the apartment exudes a cosy ambience - thanks to the large, cushy seats upholstered in satin, silk, velvet and fabric. The 1,679 sq ft five-room flat also features do-it-yourself projects, including a table lamp clad in white feathers in the living room.

The couple spent $50,000 on renovations and another $50,000 on furniture and furnishings to turn their home into a luxurious abode.

• If you have a Housing Board flat or condominium apartment you would like featured, e-mail your pictures, with the header, The Chic Apartment, to stlife@sph.com.sg

(Far left) A neutral palette of beige and white for furnishings balances the luxe look of the living room. (Left) The walls are covered with gold textured wallpaper and a birdcage-inspired chandelier creates an attractive focal point. (Top) The walls
The walls are covered with gold textured wallpaper and a birdcage-inspired chandelier creates an attractive focal point. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KAFFY TAN

(Far left) A neutral palette of beige and white for furnishings balances the luxe look of the living room. (Left) The walls are covered with gold textured wallpaper and a birdcage-inspired chandelier creates an attractive focal point. (Top) The walls

• This article first appeared in the November issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines. Get the December and latest issue  now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter and Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes on www.homeanddecor.com.sg

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 16, 2017, with the headline 'Step into glamour'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch