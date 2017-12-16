Sparkling chandeliers and luxurious Victorian-inspired furniture glam up HDB maisonette

It has always been home owner Ivanna Cherylynn Tan Jumaat's dream to own a maisonette apartment filled with luxurious Victorian-inspired furniture and designs.

So when she and her husband, Mr Tommy Low, bought their two-storey resale HDB executive flat in Woodlands, she jumped at the opportunity to fill her home with her favourite furniture items, collected over the years.

Despite the glitzy pieces, the apartment exudes a cosy ambience - thanks to the large, cushy seats upholstered in satin, silk, velvet and fabric. The 1,679 sq ft five-room flat also features do-it-yourself projects, including a table lamp clad in white feathers in the living room.

The couple spent $50,000 on renovations and another $50,000 on furniture and furnishings to turn their home into a luxurious abode.

The walls are covered with gold textured wallpaper and a birdcage-inspired chandelier creates an attractive focal point. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KAFFY TAN



