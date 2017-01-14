Small, stark and smart

Sports enthusiast Kate Tan's 441 sq ft one-bedder condominium apartment is indeed a squeeze, but the bachelorette is not complaining.

Her cosy apartment in West Coast exudes a chic hotel- room atmosphere and there is enough space for a queen-size bed and storage for her bulky sports gear.

The home owner, who is in her 30s, says: "I told design director Lawrence Puah of interior design firm Akihaus that I wanted a casual yet chic home - something I will not grow tired of and that matches my personality."

The swim instructor has travelled to many countries such as Japan and Tonga and is most attracted to well- designed resorts that are restful and void of loud colours.

Combining this with the idea of a contemporary American loft, Mr Puah decided on a monochrome palette.



The customised side table conceals wires and slides out to let the home owner access power points. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: DON TAN



"Black and white go well with the existing marble and oak flooring, and help imbue a sense of spaciousness in the small apartment," he says.

The renovation cost about $28,000 and includes folding glass doors with black aluminium frames that separate the living room from the bedroom - a loft archetype that pairs perfectly with the unit's high ceilings.

When Ms Tan has guests over, she has to only fold the doors and push her sofa back for more legroom.

The full-height, built-in television console conceals storage, where she keeps necessities such as an ironing board.

Items such as diving gear and coldwear are stashed in her bed's hidden storage area, which is easily accessible, thanks to a hydraulic lift.

Things that are more weather-proof are stored under the balcony's removable timber decks.



The full-height TV console offers hidden storage for other furniture items, including a foldable dining table and chairs. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: DON TAN



Large monochromatic photographs of a humpback whale and penguins, taken during Ms Tan's travels, add a sophisticated yet personal touch to the home.

This article first appeared in the January issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

