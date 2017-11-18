Singing the blues

The use of shades of the sea and sky, as well as a play on geometry, give this five-room Housing Board Built-To-Order flat in Sengkang a nautical-inspired look with a stylish modern twist.

Colour dramatically enhances a space and in the home of Mr Si Jian Wen and Ms Sharon Teo, both in their 30s, the calming cool shades of blues and greens define the interior.

As Ms Teo's favourite colour is mint, it was a starting point for the 1,185 sq ft flat's palette, say the couple. But apart from uplifting colours, designer Si Jian Xin also incorporated geometrical accents through furnishings and materials to complement the home's clean, contemporary look.

"The idea was to have a nautical theme, but one that isn't so literal," he says about the abstract way he translated and infused the elements of the theme into the spaces.

Besides the colours that bring to mind the sky and sea, round wire-mesh glass windows - a modern interpretation of porthole windows - can be found on bathroom doors.

In addition, the front gate features a graphic fish scale-inspired design.



Two bedrooms have been combined to create a larger master bedroom for home owners Si Jian Wen and Sharon Teo. It is separated from the dressing area (above) by a low console. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN



There are also curved oblong mirrors, linear furniture and structures, and tessellated material surfaces - such as hexagonal mosaic tiles laid in a chevron pattern - to play up the use of geometric shapes.

To turn the bomb shelter's ventilation fragmentation plate into an "art piece", Mr Si had it painted a metallic bronze tone.

He also coupled it with a black wall-mounted lamp with a minimalist linear design so that the wall, which serves as the backdrop to the dining area, is like an abstract geometric installation.

Bespoke furniture pieces add to the interiors. Mr Si designed a long sideboard for the open living area using panels of pegboard for the doors. "Not only does it make the piece look interesting and unique, but it also allows for ventilation," he says.

Positioned near the entrance, it gives the space character and doubles as storage for shoes.

The $75,000 renovation may have used mostly humble materials such as paint, laminates and tiles, but when applied imaginatively and tastefully, they bring out a simple beauty.

