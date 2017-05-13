Local designer Olivia Lee named "most promising" at prestigious Milan fair

Singapore designer Olivia Lee was understandably nervous going into SaloneSatellite in Milan, an exhibition platform in Italy known for kick-starting the careers of many young designers.

With hundreds of designs on show in April every year at the emerging design section of the renowned Salone del Mobile Milano furniture fair, it can be hard to get noticed.

But her 10-piece collection, which includes a vanity table and a textured rug, was a darling of the critics.

The Athena Collection, as it is called, was designed to update furniture for the quirky digital habits of a modern homeowner.

Respected online architecture, interior and design magazine Dezeen was so charmed by her work that it named her as one of eight "most promising designers" at SaloneSatellite.

New York-based online design and visual arts magazine Sight Unseen included the collection in its listicle of the Best of the 2017 Milan Furniture Fair.

It's a nerve-racking experience to put your work out there to be judged on an international platform, so it's incredibly validating when people pick it up. DESIGNER OLIVIA LEE on showing at the renowned Salone del Mobile Milano furniture fair

Another coup for Ms Lee, a Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design graduate: Wallpaper* magazine photographed a series of Sceptres - small plinths designed to hold items - for an upcoming issue.

For example, there is the Selfie Sceptre, which is a smartphone holder that can be adjusted to the ideal angle for self-portraits, and the Glorifier Sceptre on which the user can display a precious item.

This year, there were 650 designers from all over the world taking part in SaloneSatellite, the section which showcases experimental prototypes of young designers under 35. Those on show were chosen in October last year by a selection committee made up of internationally acclaimed players from the design scene, including Italian architect and critic Beppe Finessi.

Ms Lee, 32, runs her eponymous interdisciplinary studio here and has designed for electronics giant Samsung and is working with whisky distillery Balvenie. She says: "It's a nerve-racking experience to put your work out there to be judged on an international platform, so it's incredibly validating when people pick it up."

The exposure has already paid off. Ms Lee is in talks with a few brands and companies, who saw her prototypes at the show, to produce other work.

Other Singapore designers and companies also participated in Milan Design Week. Salone del Mobile Milano is the design week's anchor event, with satellite events taking place around the Italian city.

Studio Juju and Lanzavecchia + Wai, regulars at Milan Design Week, took part in Salone Satellite - 20 Years of New Creativity, an anniversary exhibition that featured works by SaloneSatellite alumni that have gone into production.

It was held at the Fabbrica del Vapore, a former tram factory turned art complex.

Studio Juju showed its 2012 table series called Rabbit & the Tortoise collection for Italian furniture maker Living Divani.

Inspired by the ancient Egyptian and Etruscan flabellums or fans, Lanzavecchia + Wai designed table mirrors that double up as dividers in silver-plated glass with antique finish for Italian brand Gallotti&Radice.

This was just one of five projects Lanzavecchia+Wai showed at Milan Design Week. The studio is made up of Singaporean Hunn Wai and Italian Francesca Lanzavecchia.

Mr Wai, 36, says: "Legends have been born out of SaloneSatellite, so to be part of it is pretty awesome. It's recognition that the platform for young, emerging talents works."

Another familiar name in Milan was celebrated local designer Nathan Yong, who put out the Spindle Bedroom Collection for Belgian furniture label Ethnicraft. The line-up includes a bed, nightstand and bench.

The bed ($2,695 for the queen size and $2,795 for the king size) and the nightstand ($595) are slated to be in Ethnicraft Online Singapore's store by the end of next month.



PHOTO: MOOOI



Hot picks

Check out these latest homewares and accessories coming to Singapore from this year's Salone del Mobile Milano, an annual furniture and design fair held in Milan.

MOOOI O ROCKER BY MARCEL WANDERS

What: Dutch design maverick Marcel Wander went for the wow factor with an O-shaped rocking chair.

The 1.65m-tall piece has weights in its base, to preventit from tipping over. It comes in light grey, terracotta or concrete hues.

Price: Available on request

Where: Space, 77 Bencoolen Street, tel: 6415-0000



PHOTO: WALTER KNOLL



HEALEY SOFT BY PEARSONLLOYD FOR WALTER KNOLL

What: Sink into this elegant, yet cosy-looking, lounge chair that comes with plush armrests.

London-based design consultancy PearsonLloyd is behind the design. It comes in either leather or fabric.

Price: Available on request

Where: Proof Living, 04-16 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, tel: 6509-0555

KILLER UMBRELLA STAND BY STUDIO JOB

What: Studio Job, a design studio with offices in Antwerp and Amsterdam, puts a cheeky spin on the commonplace umbrella stand.



PHOTO: STUDIO JOB



Shaped like a shark's head, the product has two finishes. The polyethylene version comes in black, blue or a light grey shade. For a bold statement, opt for a metallic finish in gold or silver.

Price: Available on request

Where: Journey East, 03-02 Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Road, tel: 6473-1693

GRAND SOFA FOR VITRA BY ANTONIO CITTERIO

What: Italian architect and furniture designer Antonio Citterio showcased a spacious, multi-functional sofa for Swiss company Vitra.

The shelf-like ledge that wraps around the body of the sofa is perfect for placing books, magazines and accessories.

Vitra's flagship store in Singapore is slated to open in September, but pre-orders for its furniture are now available.

Price: Available on request

Where: Vitra, 02-32 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard, tel: 6336-6046



PHOTO: MARUNI



HIROSHIMA HIGH STOOL

What: This sleek high stool now comes with steel legs in matte black powder coat, perfect for a home with a monochrome theme.

The high stool is part of the Hiroshima series. Designed by celebrated Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, it was first released in 2008. The stool and the rest of the collection is manufactured by Maruni Wood Industry, an 89-year-old institution that is known for its classic furniture.

Price: From $900

Where: atomi, 04-26 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road tel: 6887-4138