Semblance of order in just two hours

Professional organiser Haw-San Au-Yong dug out a container from the deep recesses of my refrigerator and opened it. The food had turned so mouldy, I could not tell her what it was.

Ms Au-Yong, who is in her 30s, was at my five-room HDB flat in Upper Bukit Timah on Wednesday to help declutter some of my spaces and, as she put it, "make the biggest difference in the shortest time possible without throwing much away".

But I had to discard the mouldy food, of course.

Since my helper left last October, my refrigerator had not been in a good state. After taking an item out, I would stuff it back into any available space before rushing on to the next task. As most of my containers were opaque, I was unable to easily see what was inside and left them be, allowing mould to fester.

Ms Au-Yong's first tip was to use transparent containers instead. Another tip was to use large plastic ones. She whipped out a few she had brought and got down to it. I ended up with three larger boxes for cooking condiments, medication, jam and other breakfast items.



BEFORE: Clutter in a kitchen cabinet. PHOTOS: DIOS VINCOY JR FOR THE STRAITS TIMES, LEA WEE



She said: "This way, things will stay in place and won't go into another unrelated space."

Moving on to my kitchen cabinets - which store lunch boxes and water and food containers on the upper shelf and dried produce on the lower shelf - she worked swiftly and systematically, combining things of the same type.

Lunch boxes were moved to one side, water and food containers to the other. She separated the covers from the containers, stopping every now and then to ask me how often I used an item. The ones that were used more frequently went in the front.

It was common sense really.

Then came another tip: Do not stack items on top of one another.

Instead of stacking the covers, she placed them vertically next to one another.



AFTER: Containers are arranged according to usage. PHOTOS: DIOS VINCOY JR FOR THE STRAITS TIMES, LEA WEE



This, or the practice of "slotting", she said, takes up less space and makes things more visible and easier to access.

At my eight-year-old daughter's desk, which had been cluttered with worksheets and stationery, I learnt another principle: Flat surfaces such as desktops are for working, not for storage.

In two hours, Ms Au-Yong restored order to one of my kitchen cabinets, the refrigerator, my wardrobe and my daughter's desk. As she went along, she explained where things went and what I needed to do to keep things neat.

My daughter was very pleased with how tidy her desk looked.

And determined to never again be caught out with rotten food, I was convinced it was worthwhile to organise my home.

I might just start with my desk this weekend.

Watch the video for tips on decluttering your home. Go to http://str.sg/4sVW