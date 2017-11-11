Picture-perfect bachelor pad

When interior design firm Wal Associates suggested dark and earthy tones for this five-room HDB flat in Jalan Tenaga, home owner Ken Lim, who is in his 30s, was in two minds about it.

The colour scheme, however, turned out to be perfect for the masculine bachelor pad the hobbyist photographer wanted, thanks to the natural light that illuminates the 1,302 sq ft home during the day.

Designed with wood-look cabinetry and statement accessories, the corner unit features a chic foyer-cum-shoe storage space that opens up into an airy kitchen as well as a sophisticated and spacious bedroom.

The cost of renovation and accessories was $160,000.

What did you envision your home to be?

Lim: I wanted a contemporary and masculine space that would not go out of style.

I like the refined, hotel-like atmosphere my home has - it is not too trendy and is a great backdrop for me to hang my photographs.



The monochromatic palette in the man cave (above) is brightened with a colourful rug. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: LIM YI LING



What was a must-have for the home?

Lim: A man cave. I did not want a TV set in the living room so that my guests can interact without distraction.

I moved the set into my "play space" where I watch movies, practise taekwondo and display my toys. I consider it my favourite area of the apartment because I spend so much time in there.

I also requested a larger bedroom. One room was sacrificed to expand my common bathroom and make way for my wardrobe and study.

Tell us more about the photographs on the walls.

Lim: Everything on the walls, save for some art pieces, were photographed by me.

My photos, which are mostly of cultural events, are usually in bright colours that do not suit the restful palette of my home.

I had such a hard time matching the photos to the colour scheme that I got lazy and decided to edit them into black and white.

They look like a cohesive and unified set now.

What did you spend most on?

Lim: My windows. As the previous owners had not renovated the flat for some time, the windows were not in great condition and looked dated.

They were very expensive, but it was worth it. I spent up to $10,000.

•This article first appeared in the October issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines. Get the November and latest issue now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter and Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes on www.homeanddecor.com.sg