Design news: W. Atelier's Moving out sale

W. ATELIER'S MOVING OUT SALE

Get your hands on discounted designer furniture and lights from brands such as Danish label Fritz Hansen and Portuguese lighting brand Delightfull at W. Atelier.

The multi-label retailer is holding a moving out sale until March 31.

Furniture and kitchen items are going for up to 70 per cent off, while bathroom pieces by sanitary ware maker Toto are up to 50 per cent off.

Some pieces to check out include the iconic Fritz Hansen Egg Chair, which is on sale and priced at $5,182.50, down from $10,365; while an en&is megaphone amplifier, which cost $840, is now going for $504.

Where: W. Atelier, 01-01, 75 Bukit Timah Road, tel: 6270-8828

Open: 10am to 6pm from Mondays to Saturdays

HIPVAN OPENS FLAGSHIP STORE AT THE CATHAY

Online furniture and home accessories retailer HipVan, which launched in 2013, has opened a 10,000 sq ft store at The Cathay in Handy Road.

The flagship store is seven times larger than previous pop-up spaces in Millenia Walk and Suntec City.

More than 300 items are in the store, including sofas, coffee and dining tables and beds. HipVan's in-house products such as mirrors, rugs and cutlery are also sold there.

Prices range from $2.80 for a pair of cotton placemats to $1,499 for an L-shaped wood-frame sofa.

Also check out the rest of HipVan's extensive range on its website (hipvan.com) using the computers at the store. To buy, add the item to the cart, pay and arrange for it to be delivered.

Where: HipVan, 02-06 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road

Open: Noon to 10pm (daily), closed on public holidays

STYLISH CARAFES FROM ALFI

Premium German brand alfi has launched two glass vacuuminsulated carafes, Senso and Gusto Tea. Both have sleek features and colourful hues that make them stylish additions to a kitchen.

The 0.65-litre Senso carafe has a "single-hand pouring button" - open the seal at the flask's mouth and pour using just one hand - and can keep liquids cold for an entire day or hot for 12 hours. Priced at $119, it comes in three colours: fire red, white and apple green.

Tea lovers will like the 1-litre Gusto Tea carafe, which comes with an integrated tea filter made with a stainless steel foil that has "aroma pores". This helps retain the tea's fragrance. The stout carafe, which costs $139, comes in three shades: fire red, sweet mango and alpine white.

Where: Available at major department stores including BHG Bugis, Bugis Junction Singapore, 200 Victoria Street; and Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road

•If you have an event or new store opening that you would like featured, e-mail the details to stlife@sph.com.sg with the header, Design News.