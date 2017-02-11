Experts say: Reflect a brighter space

Reflect a brighter space

My home is dim and needs some large mirrors, but they can look clinical. Any suggestions?

Nothing beats mirrors for their ability to brighten up a space (pictured), but if you find regular mirrors "cold", try tinted ones.

This trending material provides subtle hues and warmth and can create a special ambience.



Keep in mind that dark tinted mirrors do not reflect as much light as a normal mirror, says Mr Mark Yong of PIU Design.

Other options are gold-tint mirrors, bronze-tint ones and untinted antique-finished mirrors. Mr Yong recommends the last option if light reflection is a priority, as it is clear like a regular mirror, but "tarnished or with mercury run-offs".

Do not limit mirrors to walls - you can use them on tabletops, cabinet fronts and even ceilings.

Get licensed plumber to check water leaks

I informed the management of my condominium about a leak in my ceiling. It notified the neighbour on the upper floor and he replaced the water supply pipes in his master bedroom. However, the leak still remains. What should I do?

You should inform your neighbour that the leak has not stopped.

Ms Doreen Low from water-leak specialist Global Technical says: "Your neighbour should engage a licensed plumber to investigate the source of water leakage to identify the origin before doing any repairs."

You can contact PUB to request licensed plumbers who do leak- detection work. Leak-detection work is important because without locating the source, the repair cost will be high due to unnecessary hacking to find the leak. Specialist equipment can be used to detect leakage in walls or false ceilings without damaging them.

According to Ms Low, common sources of leakage include sewage pipes (under the purview of your condominium management), air- conditioning condensate pipes and basin discharge.



Mould in fan coils may be caused by aromatherapy burners

Does using aromatherapy burners in an air-conditioned room cause mould to build up in the coils of the air-conditioning unit?

Yes, says a spokesman for LG Electronics Singapore.

As your essential oils diffuse, oil particles in the air get absorbed into the air-conditioner where, over time, they accumulate dust.

The spokesman says: "The air-conditioner's blowers will also get wet from condensation and the moisture becomes a catalyst for mould growth. Mould then multiplies quickly, especially during periods when the air-conditioner is switched off and the temperature rises in the room.

"This causes jelly-like substances to form that will clog up the fan coil and reduce wind flow, leading to further clogging of the water pipe and resulting in water dripping."

Engage an air-conditioning specialist to conduct a chemical cleaning, which will remove accumulation from every part of the unit, including the filter and evaporator. Expect the entire fan coil to be removed for cleaning and disinfecting.

Home & Decor and experts in renovation and home decoration answer queries from readers in this series.

•Got a decorating or home renovation issue? Write to Experts Say, Home & Decor, Level 7 Media Centre, 82 Genting Lane, Singapore 349567 or e-mail maghomedecor@sph.com.sg. Photos and layouts are non-returnable.