Muji opens first flagship store in South-east Asia at Plaza Singapura

SINGAPORE - Popular lifestyle brand Muji, known for its minimalist products, opens its biggest store here on Friday (July 21). Located on the first floor of Plaza Singapura mall, it spans 1,640sq m. It is also the first flagship store in South-east Asia for the brand.

Mr Yuki Yamamoto, 45, director and general manager for the Southwest Asia and Oceania division of Ryohin Keikaku, Muji's parent company, says the brand has spent two years looking for a big space, even as many other retailers have shuttered or stopped expanding. This is Muji's 11th store here.

He says: "It's a good opportunity for Muji to expand as it's not a luxury brand. We have good-quality products at reasonable prices."

At the new store, shoppers can browse an extensive range of about 5,000 products, which include fashion, furniture, homeware items and stationery.

They can also catch a breather at the 70-seater Cafe&Meal Muji, which serves deli sets, desserts and drinks - the brand's third eatery here. The menu has two exclusive items: Pork Katsu Donburi ($15.90) and Cheese Baked Butter Curry Chicken Rice ($17.90).

Here is a look at what the store has to offer.



Opening of Muji's flagship store at Plaza Singapura. PHOTO: ALICIA CHAN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES





At the new store, shoppers can browse an extensive range of about 5,000 products, which include fashion, furniture, homeware items and stationery. PHOTO: ALICIA CHAN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES





Embroidery Service where customers are able to customize their designs on bags, handkerchief etc. PHOTO: ALICIA CHAN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES





Embroidery Service process can take from 30 minutes to 3 days. PHOTO: ALICIA CHAN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES





At the new store, shoppers can browse an extensive range of about 5,000 products, which include fashion, furniture, homeware items and stationery. PHOTO: ALICIA CHAN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES

